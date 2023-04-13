SPY PHOTOS: Tesla Model S Moving Away From Full Screen Portrait Style?

Is Tesla going with a different style nav screen? If the next model 3 goes 17" like current model S, sources claim the S will get a newer, more sophisticated screen setup.








