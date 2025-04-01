SPY PHOTOS! Tesla's Model Y Juniper: SPIED Under Cover! Full Reveal Imminent?

Today, several posts on X have stirred excitement among Tesla enthusiasts regarding the upcoming Model Y Juniper refresh. These posts suggest that the 'Juniper' prototype has been spotted, revealing potential design enhancements. Notably, there's talk of a front bumper camera, which could be aimed at improving the vehicle's autonomous driving capabilities. Additionally, a new rear light bar design was hinted at, aligning with Tesla's trend of modernizing their vehicle aesthetics. The interior also seems to be getting an upgrade with ambient lighting and possibly ventilated seats, similar to those seen in the recent Model 3 refresh. Discussions on X reflect a community eager to see how these changes will impact the Model Y's performance, efficiency, and overall appeal. However, without official confirmation from Tesla, these sightings and speculations should be taken as preliminary and subject to change.

















Discuss...





