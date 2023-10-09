SPY PHOTOS! The Internet Is ABLAZE Over These Tesla Shots Of The 'SUPPOSED' $25k Car Coming! Are YOU BUYING IT?

Agent001 submitted on 9/10/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:48:04 PM

Views : 390 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Are you CONVINCED from these spy photos that this is the rumored $25k car from Tesla? Because we sure as hell aren't!





SPY PHOTOS! The Internet Is ABLAZE Over These Tesla Shots Of The 'SUPPOSED' $25k Car Coming! Are YOU BUYING IT?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)