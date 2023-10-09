Agent001 submitted on 9/10/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:48:04 PM
Are you CONVINCED from these spy photos that this is the rumored $25k car from Tesla? Because we sure as hell aren't!What about the small side pics? pic.twitter.com/AXOKw7skI8— Captain Hype ?? ???? ?? (@Captn_Hype) September 10, 2023
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
