SPY PHOTOS! These EV Challengers CAUGHT Hot Weather Testing In HOPES Of Success Against ELON? WHAT Are Their CHANCES? 1 In 100?

Our SPY Disco Volante caught these Rivian's hot weather testing yesterday. Was a perfect, cool day in the low 100's LOL.



So tell us Spies, now that Ford has dropped the Lightning and Maverick are you STILL as high on the prospect of success for the Rivian pickup?



Our call is that they have a small window of success with the SUV UNTIL Elon decides to do an SUV version on Cybertruck.



Are we right?



Give it to us straight! WHAT are their chances? 1 in 100? Or more like 1 in a MILLION? Dumb and Dumber fans, you're welcome.













