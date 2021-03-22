SPY PHOTOS! UNCOVERED Production Ready Next Gen Nissan Z Car LEAKED! Do You LUST For One Or NAH?

This morning, these images of a Grey "Z Proto" began circling the internet in what looks to be Nissan's Tochigi production plant in Japan. In the images, you'll notice that the car looks virtually the same as the original Z Proto that released just last year, although the shape of the front bumper appears to have changed slightly and the rear hatch gets a small spoiler. This newer version of the car looks to be equipped with paddle shifters and an automatic transmission.



If this car is at the Tochigi plant in Japan, then it's possible that the car might be prepared for testing on Nissan's proving grounds located at the same facility. Nissan's Tochigi plant is currently responsible for the production of the Nissan GTR, 370Z, Q50, Q60, and more.



Source: Z1Motorsports





View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ?????????????????????? (@z1motorsports)



