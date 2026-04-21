SPY PHOTOS! UPSET With The New Mercedes C-Class Design? WAIT Till You See This Refreshed BMW 7-Series!

BMW enthusiasts got an early glimpse of the upcoming facelifted G70 7 Series (LCI) through leaked images and a dedicated Reddit thread in r/BMW, sparking lively discussion ahead of its official debut.



The 2027 model receives subtle yet noticeable exterior refinements. Spy shots and early looks reveal a revised front end with a less bulbous kidney grille featuring cleaner horizontal slats and an illuminated border, paired with updated split-style headlights that appear more vertical and integrated. The lower bumper gains a more prominent air intake, while overall proportions maintain the current generation’s bold, flagship presence. Subtle hood creases and refined side profiles complete the evolutionary update, bridging toward Neue Klasse design cues without drastic overhaul.



Interior changes promise to be more transformative. Reports point to a dramatically refreshed cabin with advanced Panoramic Vision iDrive displays, a new steering wheel, fresh upholstery options, and enhanced luxury materials—aiming to elevate comfort and technology in BMW’s luxury sedan segment.



Powertrain options are expected to carry over with tweaks, including mild-hybrid gasoline and diesel variants alongside the fully electric i7 with potential battery improvements. BMW is set to unveil the updated 7 Series and i7 at the Beijing Auto Show on April 22, 2026.



The Reddit community reaction is mixed but largely positive, praising the grille tweaks as more harmonious while debating the conservative approach to the flagship’s styling. Delivery is anticipated later in 2026 or early 2027.



Thanks to Agent 00R for the tipoff!



























