SPY PHOTOS! Upcoming Refreshed Tesla Model 3 SPIED! Discuss!

Agent001 submitted on 12/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:41:10 AM

Views : 624 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It should be mostly cosmetic in order to reduce costs but what are your first impressions of these shots?







SPY PHOTOS! Upcoming Refreshed Tesla Model 3 SPIED! Discuss!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)