SPY PHOTOS! Upcoming Refreshed Tesla Model 3 SPIED! Discuss!

Agent001 submitted on 12/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:41:10 AM
Views : 624 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
It should be mostly cosmetic in order to reduce costs but what are your first impressions of these shots? View this post on Instagram A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias1)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias1)
A post shared by CocheSpias (@cochespias1)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news