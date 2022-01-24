SPY PHOTOS: WHICH BMW SUV Is THIS? X7M? Or Something Else? YOU Make The Call!

Agent001 submitted on 1/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:46:06 PM
Ok Spies, which BMW SUV is this in these spy photos?Is it the X7M Or is it something else?A buddy sent me these from the weekend…some version of #BMW’s #X7 #testmule here but not sure it’s aggro enough to be the rumored #X7M…especially with those wheels/tires. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iws0FHlEDc— David Undercoffler (@autolist_dave) January 24, 2022
