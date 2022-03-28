SPY PHOTOS! WHO Can Name This SUV SPIED Testing In Finland?

Agent001 submitted on 3/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:35 PM

Views : 484 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

These photos were sent to us from one of our Spies.

Turns out someone shot this SUV testing in Finland.

Who can name WHAT future model this is?

Could it be a FUTURE Porsche? Audi? Or something else?

Spies, GO!








SPY PHOTOS! WHO Can Name This SUV SPIED Testing In Finland?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)