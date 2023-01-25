SPY PHOTOS: We Have A SITUATION. 2023 BMW X1 SPIED Down At The SHAW.

Agent001 submitted on 1/25/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:25:58 PM

Views : 514 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Remember The Jersey Shaw? Sorry, SHORE. Just love the accent.

Well here's the SITUATION.

Someone spied this 2024 X1 135 in the garden state.

Thoughts?








SPY PHOTOS: We Have A SITUATION. 2023 BMW X1 SPIED Down At The SHAW.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)