SPY PHOTOS! What IF The NEXT Tesla Model Y Looks Like THIS? Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner?

IF the next Tesla Model Y looks like this and takes on queues from CyberTruck is it a grand slam homerun or nah?







If the Cybertruck and the Model Y had a baby. pic.twitter.com/JFXRWsLX0q — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) August 12, 2023



Model Y Cybertruck is ?????? pic.twitter.com/hHXVuUI56o — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) August 14, 2023



