SPY PHOTOS! What IF The NEXT Tesla Model Y Looks Like THIS? Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner?

Agent001 submitted on 8/15/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:23:49 AM
Views : 438 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
IF the next Tesla Model Y looks like this and takes on queues from CyberTruck is it a grand slam homerun or nah?If the Cybertruck and the Model Y had a baby. pic.twitter.com/JFXRWsLX0q— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) August 12, 2023 Model Y Cybertruck is ?????? pic.twitter.com/hHXVuUI56o— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) August 14, 2023
If the Cybertruck and the Model Y had a baby. pic.twitter.com/JFXRWsLX0q— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) August 12, 2023
If the Cybertruck and the Model Y had a baby. pic.twitter.com/JFXRWsLX0q
Model Y Cybertruck is ?????? pic.twitter.com/hHXVuUI56o— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) August 14, 2023
Model Y Cybertruck is ?????? pic.twitter.com/hHXVuUI56o
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news