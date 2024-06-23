SPY PHOTOS: What Is THIS SUV That Is NOT Sold Here In The USA Doing In Laguna Beach?

Agent 00K was up to his old tricks and SPIED this in Laguna Beach today.



Anyone venture to guess why it's here???



The Aiways U6 is a new electric SUV-Coupé from Chinese automaker Aiways that aims to compete with models like the Tesla Model Y. It has a sharp, sporty design with a sloping roofline and full-width taillight. The interior is inspired by gaming, with a Star Wars-style gear selector and seats that are a mix of gaming chair and pilot's cockpit seat.



The U6 is based on Aiways' More Adaptable Structure platform, housing a 63.3kWh CATL battery pack. The 218 hp electric motor enables a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 99mph. The car has an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.248Cd.

















Inside, the U6 features a 14.6-inch frameless central touchscreen and a small 8.2-inch instrument cluster. The seats have memory function and the quality of materials used is high. The car offers a range of 400 km and supports fast charging from 20-80% in just 35 minutes.



The U6 is positioned as a stylish, sporty and tech-forward electric SUV-Coupé aimed at a younger audience. However, some reviewers have noted issues with the convoluted infotainment system and lack of smooth software integration. Overall, the U6 brings a fresh, eye-catching design and decent electric performance to the segment.





