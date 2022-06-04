SPY PHOTOS! Will The Production Ready Make Its INTRO At the CYBER RODEO? Along With OTHER New Products? See The Photos!

Agent001 submitted on 4/6/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:21:04 PM
Views : 776 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Looks like a keen eye SPIED some vehicles that may be shown at the upcoming CYBER RODEO.Do you think Elon will use it as the launch pad for the 'PRODUCTION READY' CyberTruck?6 April 2022 Giga Texas IMAGES! 1 day until “Cyber Rodeo”! Night flight around factory, lots of stages & setup W side, N transformation nearly complete & GeoPier work underway in the far NE … plus very special arrivals! See more in my YouTube Video (@JoeTegtmeyer) later today! pic.twitter.com/la1IQb2qQ1— Joe Tegtmeyer ?? ???????? (@JoeTegtmeyer) April 6, 2022
6 April 2022 Giga Texas IMAGES! 1 day until “Cyber Rodeo”! Night flight around factory, lots of stages & setup W side, N transformation nearly complete & GeoPier work underway in the far NE … plus very special arrivals! See more in my YouTube Video (@JoeTegtmeyer) later today! pic.twitter.com/la1IQb2qQ1— Joe Tegtmeyer ?? ???????? (@JoeTegtmeyer) April 6, 2022
6 April 2022 Giga Texas IMAGES! 1 day until “Cyber Rodeo”! Night flight around factory, lots of stages & setup W side, N transformation nearly complete & GeoPier work underway in the far NE … plus very special arrivals! See more in my YouTube Video (@JoeTegtmeyer) later today! pic.twitter.com/la1IQb2qQ1
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news