The US-spec Genesis GV90 Coach Door, spotted in California, reveals its sleek design with minimal camouflage, thanks to spy photos shared by Instagram user @aaeichhorn1 via @kindelauto. The flagship electric SUV showcases its unique rear coach doors, a feature typically seen in ultra-luxury brands like Rolls-Royce. Genesis is clearly poised to make a bold statement in the premium EV market.











View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean Car Blog (@koreancarblog)