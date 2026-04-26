SPY PHOTOS: Will the Genesis GV90 Steal the Telluride 'CACHET' Crown? Spy Photos Of The Upcoming Model Say Yes!

Spies have captured our clearest look yet at the upcoming Genesis GV90 — the brand’s all-new electric flagship SUV — testing on California roads in full U.S.-spec trim. Codenamed #gv90coachdoor, this pre-production mule was snapped with its signature rear-hinged coach doors swung wide open, revealing the dramatic pillarless opening Genesis first teased on the Neolun concept.



At over 200 inches long and riding on an all-new dedicated EV platform, the GV90 is Genesis’ biggest, most luxurious SUV ever. It’s positioned well above the GV80 as a true three-row luxury hauler aimed at buyers who want space, silence, and serious presence. Dual electric motors are expected to deliver roughly 500 horsepower and standard all-wheel drive, while a large battery pack (likely borrowed and upgraded from Kia EV9 architecture) should deliver 300-plus miles of range. Pricing is projected to start around $100,000 and climb well into six figures for fully loaded coach-door versions.



Spy shots show minimal camouflage this time around, letting us see the sleek body lines, flush door handles, and massive rear doors that open electrically for limo-like access. Inside, glimpses reveal Neolun-inspired trim, a new centered touchscreen, a fresh steering wheel, and an array of power-seat controls that look straight out of a private jet. Genesis has clearly poured its most advanced luxury tech into this one.



After earlier delays tied to perfecting the complex coach-door hardware, U.S. testing confirms the GV90 is inching closer to production, with an expected late-2026 or early-2027 on-sale date.



Will this opulent electric luxobarge steal the mojo from the Kia Telluride and become the NEW SELLURIDE (Dealer nickname of Telluride because it sells like iPhones)? What do you Spies think?











U.S.-spec Genesis #gv90coachdoor pre-production model spied in California. Read more at https://t.co/MQ6RUXyvbD pic.twitter.com/Pe2haRC7Vv — Korean Car Blog (@KoreanCarBlog) April 25, 2026



