SPY PHOTOS: YOU CALL IT! WHICH FUTURE Mercedes-Benz Did We CATCH Today?

Which future Mercedes-Benz did our ace spy Agent 00K CATCH today?Looks like some type of C-Class hybrid. The brakes are too small to be a 63.What's YOUR call?
