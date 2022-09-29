SPY PHOTOS! You WON'T BELIEVE The Vehicle Toyota President Akio Toyoda Is TOOLING Around In. And Is It Just Us, Or Is It FUNNY TOYOTA Is RUN By A TOYODA?

Agent001 submitted on 9/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:25 PM
Does the Toyota President have a great sense of humor or WHAT?How PERFECT is this for TEXAS?!WELL PLAYED SIR!This is Toyota President Akio Toyoda’s unique mode of transportation right now. $TM pic.twitter.com/VInfTs9UtN— Michael Wayland (@MikeWayland) September 29, 2022
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
