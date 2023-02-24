SPY Photos! Can You DEFEND The Next Generation Hyundai Santa Fe Design?

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is set to receive a significant update, bringing a fresh new look and improved performance to the popular SUV. One of the most noticeable changes is the vehicle's resemblance to the Land Rover Defender, with some industry experts noting the similarities between the two vehicles.



The new Santa Fe will feature a boxier shape and more angular lines than previous models, similar to the Defender's iconic design. This more rugged and adventurous look is a departure from the sleek and modern styling of the current Santa Fe, and is sure to appeal to drivers who want a vehicle that looks as capable as it is.



While the new Santa Fe will certainly draw comparisons to the Defender in terms of its appearance, there are some notable differences between the two vehicles. For one, the Santa Fe is a more affordable option, with a starting price that is significantly lower than the Defender. Additionally, the Santa Fe offers a range of advanced safety features that are not available on the Defender, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.



Under the hood, the 2024 Santa Fe is set to receive a number of upgrades as well. One of the most significant is the addition of a new hybrid powertrain, which will offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The hybrid system is expected to pair a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, delivering an impressive combination of power and efficiency.



In addition to the hybrid option, the Santa Fe will also offer a range of other powertrains, including a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a V6 engine. All models will come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive will be available on select trims.



Inside, the new Santa Fe will feature a range of updates as well. One of the most significant is the addition of a larger infotainment screen, which will measure 10.25 inches diagonally. This screen will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and will be compatible with a range of apps and services.



Other interior updates will include improved materials and finishes, a redesigned center console, and new seating options. The Santa Fe will be available with either five or seven seats, making it a versatile choice for families or those who need extra space for cargo.



Overall, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is shaping up to be an exciting new addition to the SUV market. With its boxy shape, advanced safety features, and range of powertrain options, it is sure to appeal to a wide range of drivers. And while it may draw comparisons to the Land Rover Defender, the Santa Fe offers a unique combination of affordability and capability that sets it apart from the competition.





















