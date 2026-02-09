SPY RUMORS! Private UK Jaguar Reveal Bombs: Huge Wheels. Longer Hood. Empty Room. Spies Say “Awkward and Unfinished”

Jaguar staged a tightly controlled private showing in the UK this week for the production Type 01 — the first car of its all-electric reboot — and the verdict from people who were in the room is brutal.



Insiders describe a long, low four-door GT that looks like the Type 00 concept after a committee sanded off the drama. The striking two-door Miami showpiece became a stretched, blunt-nosed hatch with a vast hood hiding no engine, no rear glass, and 23-inch wheels that make the whole thing look cartoonish rather than elegant. One attendee called it “a joke.” Another said it was “a huge miss” for a brand that once sold beauty as its whole product.



The design language that was meant to scream “Copy Nothing” now reads as awkward and unfinished. Proportions that worked as a statement concept feel heavy and anonymous in metal. The interior, recently teased as “architectural drama,” reportedly lands as sparse and cold rather than special. After years of pause, polarizing ads, and a complete product drought, this was supposed to be the car that justified the risk. Instead, the private UK audience left unconvinced.Jaguar will still put the wraps off officially on October 6 in New York, where it hopes American buyers will ignore the UK whispering and see a 1,000-horsepower luxury GT aimed at Bentley and Porsche money.



Orders are expected later this year, with deliveries in 2027. The company insists the car is production-ready and that early negativity has already flipped.Maybe New York lights and a bigger stage will change minds. Right now the spies are saying the first new Jaguar in a generation looks like the moment the brand finally ran out of luck — and out of beauty. The world finds out in five weeks.



Official look at the interior...









What a bore.



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