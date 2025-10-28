SPY SHOTS! DEJA VU? DEFEND This SUV Design!

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant venturing into the automotive industry, has sparked intrigue with spy shots of its upcoming full-size SUV. The vehicle bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Land Rover Defender and Range Rover, raising eyebrows over its design inspiration. While Xiaomi’s SUV promises innovation, its aesthetic appears to borrow heavily from the British off-road legends.



The spy shots highlight second-row doors that open nearly 90 degrees, mirroring the Defender’s boxy, utilitarian charm. These doors feature physical sunshades, a nod to practicality and comfort, much like Range Rover’s luxury-focused cabins. The wide-opening doors and a grab handle on the B pillar enhance accessibility, catering to families and older passengers. A notably low floor, likely enabled by air suspension, further eases entry and exit, a feature that echoes the sophisticated engineering of premium SUVs like the Range Rover.



Critics argue Xiaomi’s design leans too closely on Land Rover’s signature rugged yet refined look, from the upright silhouette to the minimalist, functional aesthetic. While the SUV showcases Xiaomi’s ambition to blend technology with automotive prowess, the Defender/Range Rover-inspired styling risks accusations of imitation. Nonetheless, the air suspension and thoughtful cabin features suggest a vehicle aiming for both practicality and premium appeal.



As Xiaomi prepares to enter the competitive electric SUV market, this Defender-esque model could attract attention for its bold design—original or not. Enthusiasts await specs on performance and tech to see if Xiaomi can differentiate itself beyond its polarizing exterior.









