The snarling, throaty V8 sound coming from the exhaust of this Ford F-150 Raptor R prototype is unmistakable and an absolutely appropriate match for the rugged pickup’s fighter jet-inspired styling. In the GT500, the Predator produces 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque, but it’s expected to be rated at around 750 horsepower in the Raptor R and be backed up by Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.











