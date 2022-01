From the moment it was revealed, there's been criticism about the exterior design of the 2023 Acura Integra. Though no coupe will be offered, the liftback sedan, though attractive, still looks too much like the latest Honda Civic. A more aggressive design on par with the bold TLX had been expected. Fortunately, Acura appears to have built a fun-to-drive compact luxury sedan with a six-speed manual. Unfortunately, its interior looks awfully familiar. Again.



Not surprising but still disappointing.