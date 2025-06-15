SPY VIDEO! 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Zora (ZR1e) Hybrid Prototype SPIED Undisguised at Nürburgring

The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Zora (ZR1e), a hybrid supercar, was recently spotted undisguised at the Nürburgring, showcasing its aggressive design and electrified powertrain. Combining the ZR1’s twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 with the E-Ray’s front electric motor, the Zora is rumored to deliver over 1,200 horsepower, making it a formidable all-wheel-drive hypercar. Spy shots reveal a ZR1-like exterior with subtle cues, such as a yellow hybrid sticker and E-Ray-style front radiators, hinting at its electrified nature. Engineers are likely fine-tuning its performance, with speculation of a lap record attempt. The Zora, named after Corvette pioneer Zora Arkus-Duntov, is expected to debut in late 2025 or early 2026, potentially as a limited-production model. With a retuned chassis and advanced aerodynamics, it aims to rival exotic supercars, cementing Chevrolet’s place in the hypercar arena.











