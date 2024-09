The next-gen Audi B10 A5 has been spotted testing, showcasing a sleeker design. Expected as 2025 models, they'll feature both wagon and sportback styles, with a focus on hybrid powertrains. This marks Audi's shift where odd numbers denote combustion/hybrid models, continuing the A5's legacy with updated aesthetics and technology.



