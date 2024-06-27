SPY VIDEO! BMW 2 Gran Coupe Prototypes SPIED In Action!

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe prototypes have been spotted undergoing testing, revealing a significant update to the compact sedan. The prototypes, heavily camouflaged, suggest major changes are planned for the 2025 model year, including a redesigned exterior with new headlights, grille, and taillights. Inside, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to adopt a more modern dash design similar to the 2 Series Active Tourer. The M235i variant, indicated by the quad-exhaust tips, is likely to receive a power boost to around 312 hp, matching the output of the X1 M35i crossover. Additional features may include larger wheels, adaptive M suspension, and lightweight parts for the M235i model. The 2 Series Gran Coupe is set to continue with a front-wheel-drive platform, with all-wheel drive available on certain trims.













View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ???? (@wilcoblok)



