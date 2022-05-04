SPY VIDEO! CYBER RODEO: Have The SPIES Landed There ALREADY? Check Out The VIDEO!

I never knew we had a GIGA Tesla Model S in the SPY fleet. Maybe it's 009's and he's holding something back from me!



Must be, I see the BUC-EE's Decal on it!









BREAKING: Just found a Giga Texas Model S in the wild! ?? Is this for first deliveries only?! #CyberRodeo@elonmusk @SawyerMerritt @teslaownersSV @Tesla pic.twitter.com/1O7rKe4H3Q — Teslatelier (@Teslatelier) April 5, 2022



