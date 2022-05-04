SPY VIDEO! CYBER RODEO: Have The SPIES Landed There ALREADY? Check Out The VIDEO!

Agent001 submitted on 4/5/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:03:02 PM
I never knew we had a GIGA Tesla Model S in the SPY fleet. Maybe it's 009's and he's holding something back from me! Must be, I see the BUC-EE's Decal on it!BREAKING: Just found a Giga Texas Model S in the wild! ?? Is this for first deliveries only?! #CyberRodeo@elonmusk @SawyerMerritt @teslaownersSV @Tesla pic.twitter.com/1O7rKe4H3Q— Teslatelier (@Teslatelier) April 5, 2022
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
