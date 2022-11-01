SPY VIDEO! Cadillac Escalade To UP The Anty With A 'V' Model. Will Tap Camaro ZL1 Engine. Are You In LUST For It?

Sources speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks have confirmed that an overproof Cadillac Escalade is indeed currently in the making, and eluded that it would sport a 6.2-liter LT4 supercharged V8 engine under the hood. Sources couldn’t comment in detail about the performance SUV, but the phrase used consistently was it will be a “powerhouse.”



Strangely, as the SUV segment has boiled and turned hotter than ever, Cadillac has shied away from performance versions of its own crossovers and SUVs. This hopped-up Escalade will change that. It’s also important to note that this super Escalade program survived the same GM restructuring earthquake that did in the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.



