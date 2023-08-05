SPY VIDEO! Can You GUESS WHICH Truck Got NABBED On This Transport Truck?

Agent001 submitted on 5/8/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:32:54 PM
Views : 388 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Tell us Spies, what's your guess?Prop to my girlfriend Lisa dutifully recording test mules for me while I drive.Seems to be a Maverick-sized FCA product. Jeep baby ute? pic.twitter.com/FrA4PKFRsl— Andy Didorosi (@thatdetroitandy) May 8, 2023
Prop to my girlfriend Lisa dutifully recording test mules for me while I drive.Seems to be a Maverick-sized FCA product. Jeep baby ute? pic.twitter.com/FrA4PKFRsl— Andy Didorosi (@thatdetroitandy) May 8, 2023
Prop to my girlfriend Lisa dutifully recording test mules for me while I drive.Seems to be a Maverick-sized FCA product. Jeep baby ute? pic.twitter.com/FrA4PKFRsl
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news