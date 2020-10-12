SPY VIDEO: FIRST Maybach SUV Goes To Rapper? Looks Like Life Is Pretty GUCCI For YFN LUCCI!

YFN Lucci's been gifted the first 2021 Maybach SUV in the U. S. to celebrate his success.

The Atlanta rapper's the recipient of Mercedes' first Maybach GLS whip thanks to his gracious boss, Girvan "Fly" Henry. We're told Fly dropped $200k for the luxury whip.



The Maybach SUV -- brought to market to compete with the likes of Rolls Royce and Bentley SUVs -- just oozes luxury with rear seats that recline and massage passengers. The whip's also got a wine fridge big enough to store some good bubbly. Sorry, Dom not included -- but life's still plenty Gucci for Lucci.







