SPY VIDEO! First Look The Singer OFF-ROAD 911 ACS Concept

What do you get when you cross a Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer with an off-road racing buggy? Well… this - the All-terrain Competition Study (ACS) - a co-developed project between Singer and British company Tuthill Porsche.

Built at the request of a client who wanted an air-cooled 911 that could cope with the world’s most extreme off-road races, it pays homage to a golden era of Porsche rallying in the 1980s and to cars like the 959 Safari. It has four-wheel drive, a turbocharged flat-six, carbon panels, trick suspension and a stripped out interior, but still retains the outrageous attention to detail of all Singer’s creations.





