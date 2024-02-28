SPY VIDEO: Here's Your 2-Minute Immersion Of The 38k Chinese Zeekr 001? Impressed?

Agent001 submitted on 2/28/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:58:44 PM

Views : 554 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After delivering 160,000 units, ZEEKR introduced the all-new 001 with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.3 seconds and an 800V electrical system.

Here's a quick 2:30 immersive tour of the 001.

Thoughts?








SPY VIDEO: Here's Your 2-Minute Immersion Of The 38k Chinese Zeekr 001? Impressed?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)