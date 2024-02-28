SPY VIDEO: Here's Your 2-Minute Immersion Of The 38k Chinese Zeekr 001? Impressed?

After delivering 160,000 units, ZEEKR introduced the all-new 001 with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.3 seconds and an 800V electrical system.



Here's a quick 2:30 immersive tour of the 001.



Thoughts?











Immersive experience of the #Zeekr 001.

From: ?????? pic.twitter.com/82j0RfOpxw — ThinkerCar (@thinkercar) February 29, 2024



