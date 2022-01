The Kia Telluride is a cousin of the KIa Mohave sold in Korea.



This video shows the 2023 Mohave and all the key changes.



Sources tell the Spies thinks like full computerized gauges will be a change in the 2023 Telluride.



Look close in the video because we think it reveals much of what's coming to its 2023 cousin in the USA.



Are these changes what the SELLURIDE needs or should they kick it up a few notches higher?