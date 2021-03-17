SPY VIDEO! Maserati MMXX 2020 / MC20 SPIED In Germany Testing!

Agent001 submitted on 3/17/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:30:24 PM

Views : 270 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new barely disguised Maserati MMXX 2020 / MC20 caught near Stuttgart (Germany).








SPY VIDEO! Maserati MMXX 2020 / MC20 SPIED In Germany Testing!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)