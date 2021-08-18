SPY VIDEO! More TEA On The 2023 Corvette Z06! It's Gettin' HOT In Here!

TESTING AT THE NÜRBURGRING Nordschleife!



The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C8 continues to lap the Nürburgring for development. This spy video captures a few of them on the famous track, and the clip offers a fantastic earful of the upcoming car's sonorous engine.



Some of the Z06s in this video have a large wing on the back, and others only have a small spoiler on the rear deck. It's not clear whether Chevy intends to offer the model with an option package that would include the huge aerodynamic piece that would possibly include other upgrades for improving performance.



Regardless of what's attached to the rear, all of these Z06s sound fantastic. All the rumors so far suggest the model uses a version of the 5.5-liter V8 from the C8.R race car. That mill has dual overhead camshafts. There's allegedly a flat-plane crankshaft, and the engine can reportedly rev to a 9,000 rpm redline. The output could be 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts).



The transmission's shifts are lightning quick, too. A video from someone climbing under one of the development vehicles indicates the Tremec-sourced gearbox has a magnesium case, which would help save weight.











