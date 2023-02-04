SPY VIDEO! NEXT Generation Lexus IS SPIED? POOR MANS, BABY PORSCHE TAYCAN?

The Lexus IS sedan has been a popular choice among luxury car buyers since its debut in 1998. With the current generation of the IS being on the market since 2013, there has been much speculation about what the next generation of the sedan will look like. Recent news has emerged that confirms the design of the next IS sedan.



According to newly released patents, the next Lexus IS will feature a design that is both sleek and sporty. The front of the car will have a more aggressive look, with a large grille and sharp headlights. The side profile will feature a more aerodynamic shape, with a sloping roofline and muscular wheel arches. The rear of the car will be equally stylish, with a bold taillight design and dual exhaust pipes.



The new design of the Lexus IS sedan is sure to excite fans of the luxury car brand, and it will be interesting to see how the car performs in the market once it is released. With its sporty design and high-end features, the next generation of the IS is sure to be a top contender in the luxury sedan market.



















Thanks to Agent 00K for the tipoff!





