The 2027 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift brings a significant front-end redesign that moves the midsize SUV away from the polarizing continuous H-shaped lighting graphic of the current fifth-generation model. Exclusive close-up leaks and supporting spy photos show a cleaner, sharper architecture that draws clear inspiration from the latest Tucson and Palisade.



The signature change is the lighting. Separate vertical daytime running lights now sit at the outer edges of the nose in dedicated channels, replacing the previous continuous H-shape. Beside them are compact horizontal projector headlights behind clear lenses, topped by a body-colored accent bar. The result is a more refined, upright light signature that feels both modern and cohesive.



The grille evolves as well. The upper section transitions from the current open-mesh design to layered, chrome-accented horizontal louvers. These give the nose a wider, more premium presence while maintaining the Santa Fe’s bold stance. Below, the bumper features sharper geometric surfacing in high-gloss black and satin trim, with ultrasonic parking sensors cleanly integrated onto an angled shelf. The overall treatment looks tougher yet more polished, echoing cues from the new Tucson.



While the boxy silhouette and practical proportions remain intact, the refreshed fascia aligns the Santa Fe more closely with Hyundai’s evolving design direction. The mid-cycle update (codenamed MX5 PE) is expected to premiere in South Korea in late 2026, with North America and Europe following in 2027.











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