SPY VIDEO! New LOWER-PRICED Tesla Model Y LEAKED!

Tesla’s upcoming affordable Model Y, codenamed “E41,” aims to lower costs while maintaining core functionality, with leaked details revealing significant changes. Exteriorly, it features a front bumper camera for enhanced safety but ditches the split headlights and glass roof, opting for a solid roof to cut production costs. The rear loses the indirect light bar and afterburner reflection panel, replaced by a simpler painted body panel, prioritizing affordability over aesthetics. Internally, the cabin adopts a minimalist approach, retaining vegan leather seats but without ventilation. It lacks the rear touchscreen, cupholder cover, and additional storage in front of the cupholders, streamlining the design. A single stalk for turn signals remains, preserving familiar controls. Priced potentially 20% lower than the standard Model Y, this variant targets budget-conscious buyers while leveraging Tesla’s Supercharger network and efficiency.







