SPY VIDEO! New LOWER-PRICED Tesla Model Y LEAKED!

Tesla’s upcoming affordable Model Y, codenamed “E41,” aims to lower costs while maintaining core functionality, with leaked details revealing significant changes. Exteriorly, it features a front bumper camera for enhanced safety but ditches the split headlights and glass roof, opting for a solid roof to cut production costs. The rear loses the indirect light bar and afterburner reflection panel, replaced by a simpler painted body panel, prioritizing affordability over aesthetics. Internally, the cabin adopts a minimalist approach, retaining vegan leather seats but without ventilation. It lacks the rear touchscreen, cupholder cover, and additional storage in front of the cupholders, streamlining the design. A single stalk for turn signals remains, preserving familiar controls. Priced potentially 20% lower than the standard Model Y, this variant targets budget-conscious buyers while leveraging Tesla’s Supercharger network and efficiency.









LEAKED: $TSLA new affordable Model Y



• Exterior •

?? Front bumper camera

?? No split headlights

?? No glass roof

?? No rear indirect light bar

?? Afterburner reflection panel replaced by painted body panel



• Interior •

?? No cupholder cover

?? No storage in front of… pic.twitter.com/1A9IXXukHg — Luca Presti (@LVCAPRESTI) July 26, 2025



