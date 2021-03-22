SPY VIDEO! Next BMW 2-Series BREAKS COVER! IS IT BUCK-TOOTHED Like Its SIBLING?

Spies caught the next generation BMW 2-Series driving around Munich, Germany.



What w know so far...



Just like the current car, it’s set to be a sporty two-door sports car with rear-wheel drive.



I will come with a choice of 3,4 and 6 cyl. motors and share 3-Series components. It will be a 2022 model going on sale maybe by the end of this year.



But the BIG question is...will it be BUCK-TOOTHED like the 4-Series? ....drum roll please...From these TOTALLY uncovered photos below survey says! NO! WOOHOO!!!!



But is the face a winner or just, well, it's better than that ugly 4-Series?





