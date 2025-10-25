SPY VIDEO! RATE IT! 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning SPIED in Real Life!

In a festive blend of Halloween spirit and automotive innovation, the 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX stole the spotlight at the third annual Lightning Club of America meet-up today. Hosted by InsideEVs Senior Editor Tom Moloughney and Ford at Alstede Farms, the "Frunk or Treat" event drew electric truck enthusiasts for a day of community, candy, and the first public glimpse of Ford's latest electric powerhouse.



Nestled amid autumn foliage and hay bales, the pre-production STX prototype turned heads with its rugged, entry-level appeal. Replacing the popular XLT trim, this all-electric F-150 boasts a standard extended-range battery delivering an EPA-estimated 290 miles, dual motors for robust performance, and all-terrain tires for off-road grit. Painted in a sleek Cactus Gray, it features bold black accents, STX badging on the tailgate, and 20-inch dark wheels that scream adventure without breaking the bank—starting at $63,345 MSRP when it hits dealers early next year.



Event-goers, limited to 60-65 reserved spots, reveled in the holiday-themed festivities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families decked out their vehicles' "frunks" (front trunks) with spooky inflatables and treats, competing for the best-decorated prize. Attendees received $25 food truck vouchers and free candy, fostering connections among F-150 Lightning owners. "It's not 100% production yet," Moloughney noted in a live video tour, highlighting subtle tweaks like enhanced blue Lightning script and tow hooks.



This debut underscores Ford's push to democratize EV trucks, addressing customer demands for longer range and affordability in a segment dominated by gas guzzlers. As the STX prototype idled silently amid glowing jack-o'-lanterns, it signaled a charged future: sustainable hauling that's as fun on trails as it is at tailgates. With registrations closed but buzz building online, expect the STX to spark a lightning storm of orders come 2026.



