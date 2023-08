In a bold move to showcase its all-terrain capabilities, Tesla is rigorously testing its highly anticipated Cybertruck amidst the snow-covered landscapes of New Zealand. The rugged terrain and icy challenges of New Zealand's winter serve as a great proving ground for the Cybertruck's durability, traction, and performance.







CT in full (snow) steam… pic.twitter.com/TzDrZ0GO2M — CybertruckNZ (@CybertruckNZ) August 12, 2023