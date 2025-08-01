SPY VIDEO! Tesla Model Y Juniper CAUGHT On-Road.

Here's another video of the Tesla Model Y Juniper Performance being tested that X user yannmasoch observed today.



I believe this is the Performance version for several reasons:



* The rims appear to be the same 20" design previously spotted on the Model 3 Performance.

* There's a distinctive vent on the side of the front bumper, a feature typically associated with performance models.

* Comparing it side-by-side with my own Model Y Performance, which is the same color, the height and ground clearance seem to match. The Performance trim is known to have a lower profile than other trims.



Another subtle point, which might be tough to capture on video but noticeable to Model Y Performance (MYP) owners, is the handling and suspension stiffness. This Juniper model's ride quality felt very similar to my MYP on the road.



However, I'm puzzled about the additional attachment on the mirror caps; its purpose isn't immediately clear to me.



