SPY VIDEO! Tesla SEMI CAUGHT In Limited Testing By DRONE!

A source has informed me that the Tesla Semi is now in limited production. Key word here is LIMITED. Volume production won't start until 2023. This has been independently corroborated by drone footage taken today (Dec 10, 2021) of the Giga Nevada Semi production building, and sent to me. I'm told that unlike previous Tesla Semi builds spotted, this one did not have any department of transportation stickers or manufacturer plates.



On November 8th, 2021, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta told CNBC that his company expects to receive some deliveries of the Tesla Semi in Q4 of this year (2021).



If Pepsi does receive some Tesla Semi’s this year, I view it as a customer test program. Pepsi will use them in the real world & relay info back to Tesla on how it goes & what they can improve. At least that’s my guess. Again, volume production/deliveries won’t start until 2023.



