As promised, here's an exciting closeup video of the Cybertruck we spotted this afternoon. The camouflage adds an element of mystery to its futuristic design, creating an even greater sense of anticipation. The sleek lines and imposing presence make it a sight to behold whether you love it or hate it.











As promised a closeup video of the #Cybertruck we saw this afternoon.



It looks great in camo, @elon you should consider offering ($$) this kind of optional colors/wraps.



From far the Cybertruck looks unreal and closer it looks better than on photos. This truck comes straight… pic.twitter.com/zVcVwSMOe2 — Yann Masoch (@yannmasoch) July 24, 2023