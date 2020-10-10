SPY VIDEO! You CAN'T Hide From The AUTO SPIES! We WILL Find You! BARELY Disguised 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS-982 Series

Spies catch Porsche taking an upcoming beauty on the streets.

The brand new barely disguised Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS 2020/2021 -  982 series -  caught in a district of Stuttgart (Germany).




