SPYSHOTS: 2022 Subaru WRX To FINALLY Be Unveiled In Early September. WHO Is Really Waiting For It? Wouldn't A CrossTrek WRX Make MORE SENSE?

From the Subaru site...The newest WRX will be here so fast, it will take your breath away.



The legend of the WRX gets an all-new, even more thrilling chapter. The Subaru WRX world premiere is coming and you’ll be able to watch the live unveiling. Sign up to be one of the first to see the powerful, agile, completely redesigned 2022 WRX.



It was supposed to be unveiled at the NY Auto Show but now has been pushed back until early September.



Hasn't it's time passed? And wouldn't a CrossTrek WRX Edition make MORE sense in 2021?



Here are a few spyshot teasers...













