SSC To Redo Tuatara 300MPH Speed Run To Silence Critics

SSC North America chief executive Jerod Shelby has confirmed that the small car manufacturer will rerun its top speed attempt in the Tuatara in a bid to set and certify a new production car record.

On October 10, SSC took a customer-delivered Tuatara to a stretch of road near Las Vegas and recorded a two-way average of 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h) and a peak speak of 331 mph (532 km/h). For a few days everything was rosy, until some questions were raised on various forums and prominent YouTube channels about the veracity of SSC’s claims.