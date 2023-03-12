STAR SPIES: Actor Michael Jordan Of Creed KNOCKS OUT His Ferrari In Hollywood Last Night?

Actor Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car accident late Saturday night in Hollywood, reportedly crashing his Ferrari, as per multiple sources.
The Los Angeles Police Department verified to KTLA that they received reports of a traffic collision at the junction of Sunset and Beachwood Drive minutes before 11:35 p.m.
Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement discovered that a vehicle had collided with a parked car, according to police statements.
TMZ reported that the Ferrari, owned and driven by actor Michael B. Jordan, was the vehicle involved in the incident.