STAR SPIES: Actor Michael Jordan Of Creed KNOCKS OUT His Ferrari In Hollywood Last Night?

Agent001 submitted on 12/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:45:19 PM

Views : 322 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Actor Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car accident late Saturday night in Hollywood, reportedly crashing his Ferrari, as per multiple sources.

The Los Angeles Police Department verified to KTLA that they received reports of a traffic collision at the junction of Sunset and Beachwood Drive minutes before 11:35 p.m.

Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement discovered that a vehicle had collided with a parked car, according to police statements.

TMZ reported that the Ferrari, owned and driven by actor Michael B. Jordan, was the vehicle involved in the incident.





STAR SPIES: Actor Michael Jordan Of Creed KNOCKS OUT His Ferrari In Hollywood Last Night?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)