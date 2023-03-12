STAR SPIES: Actor Michael Jordan Of Creed KNOCKS OUT His Ferrari In Hollywood Last Night?

Actor Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car accident late Saturday night in Hollywood, reportedly crashing his Ferrari, as per multiple sources.



The Los Angeles Police Department verified to KTLA that they received reports of a traffic collision at the junction of Sunset and Beachwood Drive minutes before 11:35 p.m.



Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement discovered that a vehicle had collided with a parked car, according to police statements.



TMZ reported that the Ferrari, owned and driven by actor Michael B. Jordan, was the vehicle involved in the incident.





Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari in Hollywood late Saturday night, according to multiple reports. Full story: https://t.co/gKlCCzPg5n pic.twitter.com/rIBDqz8mKQ — KTLA (@KTLA) December 3, 2023



