STAR SPIES! HAZARDOUS! We Didn't See THIS Coming From KID ROCK! Did YOU?

Agent001 submitted on 5/18/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:55:22 PM
Views : 686 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Who would have thought we would see Kid Rock showcase THIS at one of his concerts?Kid Rock performing on the Cybertruck, marketing for Tesla for free, just bc this truck is that badass ??????pic.twitter.com/8Yptkx8GQg https://t.co/rAo2frEC7m— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) May 18, 2024
Kid Rock performing on the Cybertruck, marketing for Tesla for free, just bc this truck is that badass ??????pic.twitter.com/8Yptkx8GQg https://t.co/rAo2frEC7m— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) May 18, 2024
Kid Rock performing on the Cybertruck, marketing for Tesla for free, just bc this truck is that badass ??????pic.twitter.com/8Yptkx8GQg https://t.co/rAo2frEC7m
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news