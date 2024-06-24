STAR SPIES: Justin Timberlake DUMB And DUMBER In Real Life? Cops Knew He Was DRINKING And WARNED Him NOT To Drive. Did He LISTEN? NO!

New information has emerged regarding Justin Timberlake's arrest on Tuesday in New York's Hamptons. It is alleged that the singer was advised not to drive by the same police officer who later arrested him, suggesting that the police might have been tipped off about Timberlake getting behind the wheel.



Timberlake, 43, was apprehended after running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane while driving his 2025 BMW X7 around 12:30 a.m. on June 18 in Sag Harbor, following an evening out with friends.



According to a source who spoke to Page Six on Saturday, Timberlake 'was stopped and advised not to drive' in his condition by Sag Harbor police officer Michael Arkinson, 23.



Talk about DUMB and DUMBER! Why didn't he just ask the cop for a ride home???





