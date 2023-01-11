STAR SPIES! OOPS, He Did It Again! Ben Affleck Is A GREAT ACTOR But Man He Is ONE AWFUL DRIVER!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shared a nice moment before accidentally backing into another vehicle just months after doing nearly the same thing.



The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor bonded with his 51-year-old estranged wife on an outing in Santa Monica on Halloween morning Tuesday just over a week after reuniting.



Regardless of the car incident, it surely was a nice reunion with ex Jennifer as a source revealed to DailyMail.com earlier this month that 'the drama of the past' and 'emotions' from their 'divorce' are 'long gone.'

'One of the things that made [Garner] and [Affleck] get to a better place was - and is - JLO,' the insider shared. 'Ben is healthy. The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.'



They added that Lopez and Garner are 'friendly' with one another and that all of their kids 'love each other.'



How do you back into a car with all the tech on that Benz?



Full article at the link





Read Article